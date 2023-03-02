2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old are dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in Benton Harbor.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just before 3:40 a.m. to the area of Britain Avenue and Columbus Avenue on reports of a house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials say three adults and four children had escaped the home prior to their arrival, but they later found two dead children, ages 3 and 4, inside the home. Their identities have not been released at this time. They will both be taken to Kalamazoo for autopsies.

Several of those who escaped were taken to the hospital due to injuries they suffered while escaping.

Officials say the home sustained heavy fire damage and is estimated to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or at 269-845-6948.

