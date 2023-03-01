Taste of Roanoke returns for next 12 days

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Taste of Roanoke is back from March 1st through 12th.

This year 12 restaurants in Roanoke will offer special pricing and feature menus.

Last year the event expanded from just one day in the summer to nearly two weeks. They say they wanted to bring visitors to Roanoke and allow the community to feature all it has to offer.

For more information, visit their website.

