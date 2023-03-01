Suspect from Monday night shooting identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have released the identity of the suspect in the Monday night shooting on the city’s west side.

The department identified Jerico Simmons as the shooter at a townhouse on Ledgestone Place that left one person critically injured late Monday night.

Officials say Simmons left the scene of the shooting shortly before first responders arrived. They say he was found several hours later in Grant County a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, Simmons is currently being held at the Allen County Jail on a parole violation. The shooting is still under investigation.

