Science Central searching for new exhibits after closing Giant Slide, High Rail Bike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two flagship exhibits from Science Central have been closed due to safety concerns, leaders say.

The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike, both original exhibits from when the non-profit science center opened in November of 1995, have been closed.

Science Central Executive Director Martin Fisher says they were closed for visitor safety as they are not able to maintain the exhibits as they see fit. They say some of the parts for these unique displays are no longer made or they cannot warranty their safety.

However, Fisher says they are currently exploring a couple of “exciting and inspiring” options for new exhibits to replace the fan-favorites.

He says these options include a brand new giant slide with modern technology. He notes that the company that created the High Rail Bike is no longer in business, so a new attraction will be brought in its place.

Again, officials say they are still exploring their options and note that the upgrades will be pricey. They say they are currently looking for sponsors, and anyone who would like to help is encouraged to reach out to the non-profit.

The following newsletter was sent to Science Central members:

The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike have thrilled many Science Central visitors since 1995. Unfortunately, after 27 years, we are no longer able to maintain them in a safe manner. After extensive searching, we are no longer able to find replacement parts for either exhibit because of this the companies that made them cannot warranty their safety anymore, nor can safety inspectors. In light of this, we are working to replace these flagship exhibits with other exciting and inspiring exhibits. We are currently considering many possibilities, and actively looking for sponsors for these possibilities. In the meantime, we apologize for this inconvenience, and look forward to the exciting replacements!

