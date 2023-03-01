Science Central searching for new exhibits after closing Giant Slide, High Rail Bike

“We are currently considering many possibilities, and actively looking for sponsors for these possibilities.”
The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike, both original exhibits from when the non-profit science...
The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike, both original exhibits from when the non-profit science center opened in November of 1995, have been closed.(Science Central)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two flagship exhibits from Science Central have been closed due to safety concerns, leaders say.

The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike, both original exhibits from when the non-profit science center opened in November of 1995, have been closed.

Science Central Executive Director Martin Fisher says they were closed for visitor safety as they are not able to maintain the exhibits as they see fit. They say some of the parts for these unique displays are no longer made or they cannot warranty their safety.

However, Fisher says they are currently exploring a couple of “exciting and inspiring” options for new exhibits to replace the fan-favorites.

He says these options include a brand new giant slide with modern technology. He notes that the company that created the High Rail Bike is no longer in business, so a new attraction will be brought in its place.

Again, officials say they are still exploring their options and note that the upgrades will be pricey. They say they are currently looking for sponsors, and anyone who would like to help is encouraged to reach out to the non-profit.

The following newsletter was sent to Science Central members:

