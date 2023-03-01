Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will return to East Palestine Wednesday to meet with various officials cleaning up the toxic Norfolk-Southern train derailment from Feb. 3.

DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will visit the site of the train derailment and get an update on the status of the hazardous waste removal.

Heavy rain in East Palestine on Monday resulted in increased water flow in the contaminated section of Sulphur Run, which remains dammed to the east and west, said DeWine. He added any rainwater that enters the contaminated section of the creek is considered contaminated and vacuumed from the site.

DeWine will also visit the area of Sulphur Run and Leslie Run for a briefing on the status of surface water testing and sediment washing.

According to DeWine, water sample results from private water systems of East Palestine area homes continue to show no harmful levels of contaminants.

In total, 126 private water wells in Ohio have been tested, and results have been returned for 30 of those wells, none of which showed evidence of contaminants linked to the train derailment, said DeWine.

He also plans on joining Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Ohio EPA investigators for their daily 4 p.m. news conference.

