Large morning fire destroys Rockford businesses

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - A large fire early Wednesday morning destroyed two downtown businesses in Rockford, Ohio.

The Daily Standard reports that the fire started in the Mercer County town around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

They say the fire took place right along Main Street, destroying businesses including the Wildfire Bar & Grill and DJ’s Auto Repair.

Drone video captured by Ohio radio station Mix 101.3 shows several fire engines surrounding a block of businesses covered in a plume of smoke. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

