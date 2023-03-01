Large morning fire destroys Rockford businesses

Crews responding to a fire early on March 1 in downtown Rockford.
Crews responding to a fire early on March 1 in downtown Rockford.(Bob Barnes)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - A large fire early Wednesday morning destroyed two downtown businesses in Rockford, Ohio.

The Daily Standard reports that the fire started in the Mercer County town around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

They say the fire took place right along Main Street, destroying businesses including the Wildfire Bar & Grill and DJ’s Auto Repair.

Drone video captured by Ohio radio station Mix 101.3 shows several fire engines surrounding a block of businesses covered in a plume of smoke. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

