Heritage Environmental officials say they’re prepared to handle waste from Ohio train derailment

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to send some of the waste from the Ohio train derailment to a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana.

Tuesday, officials with Heritage Environmental held a news conference to try and address complaints from the public. Officials also tried to ease fears, saying their facility operates under the most stringent environmental laws in the country.

“We’ve got the facility to handle that material,” Ali Alavi, Executive VP at Heritage Environmental, said.

Officials at the facility say they’re prepared to safely manage the waste.

“It is well below the levels at which we are allowed to receive material,” Alavi said.

Officials say they’ll receive soil with low levels of vinyl chloride and other chemicals from the crash site. They say there are several steps they must follow before they accept the waste.

Officials add the facility “helps prevent leaching chemicals into waterways.”

“Here, the material is cordoned off and sequestered and covered in a double line, heavily regulated unit,” Alavi said. “So, there is no exposure to the material here.”

Landfill officials say they expect to receive 2,000 tons or “roughly 100 truckloads” of waste from the Ohio derailment site. They acknowledge the concerns of the community, but say they have the expertise to safely dispose of the waste.

The facility manager, Eric Chris, says there are regulations in place to ensure it doesn’t damage the environment.

“Water flows in and underneath the facility, so we’re monitoring upstream and downstream to make sure there’s no contaminants leaving the facility,” Chris said.

