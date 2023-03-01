Eli Lilly caps out-of-pocket insulin price at $35 a month

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly announced on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, will cut prices for some older insulins later this year, and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay when they fill prescriptions. The moves promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face thousands of dollars a year in bills for insulin they need to live. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Evan Harris and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Eli Lilly announced Wednesday morning that the out-of-pocket cost for its insulin will be capped at $35 a month. Experts say this change could possibly make way for other insulin manufacturers nationwide to do the same.

According to NBC News, officials with the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company said the new change will take effect immediately, and says it will put it in line with a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act, which imposed a $35 monthly cap on the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for seniors over 65 who are enrolled in Medicare.

Despite the measure immediately taking effect, the company still faces pressure from Congress and many advocacy groups to lower the cost of what they say is “life-saving” medication.

Lilly also said Wednesday that it will cut the price of its authorized generic version of Humalog to $25 a vial starting in May. The company also is launching in April a biosimilar insulin to compete with Sanofi’s Lantus, according to the Associated Press.

Lilly CEO David Ricks said in a statement that it will take time for insurers and the pharmacy system to implement its price cuts, so the drugmaker will immediately cap monthly out-of-pocket costs at $35 for people who are not covered by Medicare’s prescription drug program.

The Associated Press reports that insulin is made by the pancreas and is used by the body to convert food into energy. People who have diabetes don’t produce enough insulin. More than 8 million Americans use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Research has shown that prices for insulin have more than tripled in the last two decades, and pressure is growing on drugmakers to slow the increases.

Drugmakers may be seeing “the writing on the wall that high prices can’t persist forever,” Larry Levitt said in an Associated Press interview, an executive vice president of the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, which studies health care.

