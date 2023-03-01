Candle company collecting water donations to send to East Palestine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A candle that takes you places and a Fort Wayne man is taking us to Ohio.

A hobby turned business, leads one man to step up. Derek Taylor, the owner of Simple Nature Candles says, there are two ways of spreading light. One through his candles and another by giving back to those who sho need it most.

In his five years of business, he created candles from places from Oklahoma to Michigan, to right here in Fort Wayne. We Interviewed Taylor when he made a candle called Ohio and the candle has no scent because he says there is nothing in Ohio. Taylor tells me it was inspired by a running joke with a friend from there. The story got attention from the New York Times.

Following the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, he tells me, he felt the need to step up. So, for every candle sold online equals one case of water donates to the residents of East Palestine.

“It felt like the citizens there were kind of being ignored, so how can you help? They need water, I can do that. People hear you, and people care. It’s just a community helping another community. If Fort Wayne had some kind of train derailment, I’m sure the people of East Palestine would be helping Fort Wayne. We can all come together in times of need.”

Taylor has a pallet of water that is ready to be shipped off to Ohio, but he’s not done yet.

