‘White Chicks’ star Shawn Wayans coming to Fort Wayne

Shawn Wayans to hold comedy shows in Fort Wayne in March.
Shawn Wayans to hold comedy shows in Fort Wayne in March.(improv.com)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get your tickets and grab a front-row seat because Shawn Wayans is coming to Fort Wayne.

Starring in well-known movies such as ‘White Chicks’ and ‘Scary Movie,’ Actor and Comedian Shawn Wayans is visiting the Summit City for two nights of stand-up routines.

The Summit City Comedy Club posted on their Facebook page that Wayans will be performing at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on March 24 & 25.

Doors open at both 6:30 and 9:45 p.m. on both performance nights. Admission, according to the club’s website, is $35 for general admission, and $45 for premium admission. Organizers want to remind the public the show is only for adults 18 and up.

You can get your tickets from the Summit City Comedy Club website.

