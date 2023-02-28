‘White Chicks’ star Shawn Wayans coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get your tickets and grab a front-row seat because Shawn Wayans is coming to Fort Wayne.

Starring in well-known movies such as ‘White Chicks’ and ‘Scary Movie,’ Actor and Comedian Shawn Wayans is visiting the Summit City for two nights of stand-up routines.

The Summit City Comedy Club posted on their Facebook page that Wayans will be performing at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on March 24 & 25.

Doors open at both 6:30 and 9:45 p.m. on both performance nights. Admission, according to the club’s website, is $35 for general admission, and $45 for premium admission. Organizers want to remind the public the show is only for adults 18 and up.

You can get your tickets from the Summit City Comedy Club website.

