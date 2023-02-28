Steuben, LaGrange counties offering sandbags for residents impacted by flooding

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - Two northeast Indiana counties are offering some help for area residents who are dealing with flooding following heavy rain on Monday.

Steuben County Emergency Management (EMA) says the levels of Steuben County lakes, rivers and streams are rising amid the rainfall. They say as those levels continue to rise, the EMA office and the Steuben County Highway Department is offering a free sandbag filling site.

The site, located at 1900 N County Road 200 W in Angola, will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They say the sand and sandbags will be available at no cost to the public, but you will need to haul the bags and bring your own shovel. Anyone with questions is asked to call Steuben County EMA at 260-668-1000, ext. 3400.

Officials in LaGrange County say they are also offering sand and bags at no cost at 710 N. Walnut St. in LaGrange. They also ask attendees to bring a shovel. Those with questions are asked to call LaGrange County Emergency Management at (260) 499-6431 or LaGrange County Highway Department at (260) 499-6353.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.