Steuben Co. EMA offering sandbags Tuesday for residents impacted by flooding

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Emergency Management (EMA) office is offering some help for area residents who are dealing with flooding following heavy rain on Monday.

EMA Director Lee Greenamyer says the levels of Steuben County lakes, rivers and streams are rising amid the rainfall. They say as those levels continue to rise, the EMA office and the Steuben County Highway Department is offering a free sandbag filling site.

The site, located at 1900 N County Road 200 W in Angola, will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They say the sand and sandbags will be available at no cost to the public, but you will need to haul the bags and bring your own shovel.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Steuben County Emergency Management at 260-668-1000, ext. 3400.

