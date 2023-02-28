Steuben Co. EMA offering sandbags Tuesday for residents impacted by flooding

A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
(WCTV)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Emergency Management (EMA) office is offering some help for area residents who are dealing with flooding following heavy rain on Monday.

EMA Director Lee Greenamyer says the levels of Steuben County lakes, rivers and streams are rising amid the rainfall. They say as those levels continue to rise, the EMA office and the Steuben County Highway Department is offering a free sandbag filling site.

The site, located at 1900 N County Road 200 W in Angola, will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They say the sand and sandbags will be available at no cost to the public, but you will need to haul the bags and bring your own shovel.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Steuben County Emergency Management at 260-668-1000, ext. 3400.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.
Bunt Drive shooting victim identified
Officials say several area fire departments responded to a report of a house fire in the 5700...
DeKalb County home heavily damaged by fire
Police said a woman was arrested after a dead dog was found in a feces-ridden apartment.
Police: Dog found dead in feces-covered apartment, woman charged
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast
Howling winds carry over from last night into the very early morning hours before dying down...
Blustery morning winds
Mild Wednesday
Storms move out, but mild weather remains
A few strong storms are possible, with heavy rain and winds being the primary threat.
Tornado Watch in effect Monday