SCAN hosts 38th annual Brown Bag Lunch

By Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The last day to submit your orders for SCAN’s annual Brown Bag Lunch is Wednesday, March 1st.

Each year SCAN partners with Casa to raise money to support their mission to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect. Their goal this year is raise $35,000.

The lunch will take place on March 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year you can place your order for pick-up at The Summit, which is located at 1025 W Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46807.

If delivery is more your style, you must purchase at least seven lunches OR one family style meal.

They also say they are looking for delivery driver volunteers. If you are able and willing to deliver meals on March 8th, call (260) 249-7915.

For more information, visit their website here.

