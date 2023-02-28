Police warn of phone scammers posing as ISP Troopers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officers are warning Hoosiers about an apparent phone scam where callers are portraying themselves as ISP Troopers.

The department says they have received several reports of the scam from concerned citizens. They say in this case, the scammer uses the ISP General Headquarters phone number, which shows “Indiana State Police” with phone number “317-232-8248″.

They say the scammer then identifies themself as an ISP Trooper and tells them they have drug charges pending in Texas, threatening arrest if they don’t make a payment. Officers remind residents that ISP would never call and demand payment for any reason whatsoever.

They say the easiest way to avoid such scams is to ignore calls from unknown callers or hang up when something doesn’t seem right. If you think you have been a victim of a phone scam, they say to contact your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped.

“It is important for everyone to talk to their family about these phone scams and to have a plan in place should a scammer call you or someone you love. Being aware of potential scams is a great first step in protecting yourself from falling victim to one,” ISP said in a release.

