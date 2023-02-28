One critically injured in Monday night shooting on Fort Wayne’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person was critically injured in a late-night shooting on the city’s far west side.

Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say the shooting happened at the Ledgestone Town Homes in the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place shortly before midnight Monday.

First responders say they found a man with serious injuries. They say he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect attended a small gathering before the shooting. Officials say the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect was arrested almost three hours after the shooting in an area south of Allen County. Their identity has not been revealed.

The victim remains in critical condition, according to department officials.

