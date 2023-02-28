Marion County health officials find multiple violations at Ben Davis cafeteria

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Ben Davis High School will have prepackaged cold and hot entrees Tuesday after the Marion County Public Health Department found multiple violations.

In a letter sent to families, the school said MCPHD inspected the school cafeteria Monday, where they found mouse droppings and a door gap in the back that is greater than 1/4 of an inch.

As a result, the school will serve PBJ uncrustables, pizza calzones, cheesy pull-aparts, mini cheeseburgers, fruit variety, mixed fruit cups, applesauce cups, bagged carrots, and fruit juice cups.

School staff cleaned and sanitized the cafeteria Monday evening, and all food boxes were inspected. The district also said the door gap will be fixed Tuesday.

The district tells 13News that the cafeteria will resume regular meal service Tuesday at lunch.

Ben Davis, which is part of MSD Wayne Township, is working with a licensed pest control specialist to help with pest management.

Moving forward, the district said it will implement new cleaning and inspection practices.

MCPHD will reinspect the cafeteria before normal food operations resume, with the goal of Wednesday, March 1.

