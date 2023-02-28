Journal Gazette opts to drop Dilbert comics following creator’s racist comments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s newspaper is joining various media publishers across the U.S. in cutting ties with the creator of the Dilbert comic strip following his recent racist comments.

In an article posted Tuesday morning, The Journal Gazette says they are no longer publishing the long-running comic because of comments by creator Scott Adams.

The Associated Press reports that Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group”, saying he would no longer “help Black Americans.”

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said on his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

“Differences of political opinion are generally not a problem,” JG Publisher Sherry Skufca said in their report. “But this time, Adams went too far. He has the right to express his opinion; we have the right to say we aren’t going to subsidize a racist.”

