UPDATE: IU police detain suspect after alert issued to campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana University authorities issued an all-clear Monday night after reports of an “armed subject” near campus.

Police said they detained a suspect and confirmed there was no threat to campus.

Students, staff and visitors to campus were told to shelter in the nearest room and lock doors as police scrambled to find the suspicious person. The suspicious man was described as wearing a dark hoodie and carrying a large object near 3rd Street, Fess and Indiana.

(WPTA)

It was unclear if the man was indeed carrying a weapon, but campuses have been on alert since a deadly shooting at Michigan State University earlier this month.

This story is developing and will be updated.

