Gov. Holcomb says he objects to Indiana receiving waste shipments from Ohio train derailment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb sent a statement Tuesday morning, saying he objects the decision to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana.

The waste left by the Feb. 3 fiery train derailment in Ohio started to be removed on Monday. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana will receive some of those waste shipments.

In a release sent by his office Tuesday, Holcomb issued the following statement:

“I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana. Further, there has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision. After learning third-hand that materials may be transported to our state yesterday, I directed my environmental director to reach out to the agency. The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. I have made a request to speak to the administrator to discuss this matter. I want to know exactly what precautions will be taken in the transport and disposition of the materials.”

Thus far, the Ohio EPA says about 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site in East Palestine. Officials say they chose to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars following potential explosion concerns, creating black billowing smoke, according to the Associated Press.

Federal teams are providing flyers to East Palestine, OH families and conducting health surveys following toxic train wreck.

