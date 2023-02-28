Gov. Holcomb says he objects to Indiana receiving waste shipments from Ohio train derailment

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Holcomb's proposal comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to start its 2023 session on Monday, with its primary business being the adoption of a new two-year state budget.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb sent a statement Tuesday morning, saying he objects the decision to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana.

BACKGROUND: Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment - Fort Wayne Utilities ensures residents Ohio train derailment won’t impact local water supply

The waste left by the Feb. 3 fiery train derailment in Ohio started to be removed on Monday. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana will receive some of those waste shipments.

In a release sent by his office Tuesday, Holcomb issued the following statement:

Thus far, the Ohio EPA says about 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site in East Palestine. Officials say they chose to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars following potential explosion concerns, creating black billowing smoke, according to the Associated Press.

Federal teams are providing flyers to East Palestine, OH families and conducting health surveys following toxic train wreck.
Federal teams are providing flyers to East Palestine, OH families and conducting health surveys following toxic train wreck.

