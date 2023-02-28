Gov. Holcomb says he objects to Indiana receiving waste shipments from Ohio train derailment
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb sent a statement Tuesday morning, saying he objects the decision to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana.
The waste left by the Feb. 3 fiery train derailment in Ohio started to be removed on Monday. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana will receive some of those waste shipments.
In a release sent by his office Tuesday, Holcomb issued the following statement:
Thus far, the Ohio EPA says about 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site in East Palestine. Officials say they chose to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars following potential explosion concerns, creating black billowing smoke, according to the Associated Press.
