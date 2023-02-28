City to start construction on ‘Pontiac Corridor’ revamp project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne say they are soon kicking off efforts to revitalize the Pontiac streetscape following a $2.8 million investment in the area.

The City says Tuesday crews will “soon” begin construction on the Pontiac Streetscape project as part of the Southeast Strategy Update, aimed at reinvesting in the city’s southeast side. They say the Pontiac Corridor was flagged as a key corridor to improve, saying they hope to make the area more walkable and create easier access for pedestrians and drivers hoping to visit area businesses.

The announcement comes just a couple of months after City leaders announced more details on the Pontiac Street Market, a full-service grocery store in what is currently a food desert.

Rendering of Pontiac Street Market

The first phase of the Pontiac upgrades will take place from Hanna Street to Oliver Street, with a completion date of spring of 2024. The department says future phases will continue east to South Anthony Boulevard.

Leaders say the first phase will focus on the following:

Making the sidewalks more ADA accessible

Install new traffic lights with pedestrian push buttons

Implementing traffic-calming techniques that will slow traffic

Beautifying the streetscape by adding trees, planter beds, and green infrastructure

Community Development Public Information Officer Elizabeth Webb says a project progress reveal will be held later this year.

