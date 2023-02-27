Play at Carroll High School featuring same-sex relationships canceled, angers students and activists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An online petition has gained thousands of signatures after students say leaders with Carroll High School canceled a play after complaints from community members.

The reason is because the play has nonbinary characters and characters in same-sex relationships.

“We found the principal waiting in there with our theater teacher standing up in the auditorium and he goes on to tell us he received eight to 10 phone calls from concerned individuals in the community,” Carroll High School senior Tristan Wasserman said.

Wasserman had already auditioned for “Marian: The True Story of Robin Hood.” He says the play was picked out by a teacher, auditions were completed last week and they were excited to move forward. However, it was called off.

“It has become a campaign issue for politicians and it has increased the degree in which a limited number of people try to stop what the broadest number of people and the broadest number of students can be apart of,” Howard Sherman said.

Sherman is an arts and anti-censorship advocate. He also works Baruch Performing Arts Center in New York. He shared the petition with his thousands of Twitter followers.

“Denying stories specifically because you don’t like some of them because you don’t want students to understand about diversity, LGBTQ lives is deeply unfair and terribly out of step with the times,” Sherman said.

As for Wasserman, he hopes administrators change their minds.

“We all had the knowledge that there was controversial material, but that’s what theater is about saying controversial and being controversial things to give voices to people who don’t have them,” Wasserman said.

We reached out to leaders Northwest Allen County Schools, but they declined to do an interview.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.