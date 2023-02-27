Organization shares 2023 Allen County Infant Mortality Report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Healthier Moms & Babies released the latest infant mortality report Monday morning.

The most recent data dates back to 2020. Now, a new report is focusing on Allen County for the first time in three years and it shows the county is falling behind the rest of the nation. Officials say the report is shining a light on how the community can better support vulnerable families.

Healthier Moms & Babies is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to bettering our community’s future by promoting the health and safety of today’s - and tomorrow’s - moms, babies, and families. According to the report, for every 1,000 babies born in Allen County, six infants die before their first birthdays. That’s one baby more than the national average.

The results have four key takeaways: parents struggle with mental health, families neglect regular healthcare, best practices are often misunderstood, and families who encounter economic struggles.

Some things to note. According to the report, of every 1,000 babies born in the 46806 zip code, 11 infants die before their first birthdays. And of those 1,000 births, 15 were from Allen County Black residents.

Looking forward Healthier Moms and Babies has a few goals set in place to get the rate down.

