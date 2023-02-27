Kevin James to perform at Embassy Theatre this fall

Kevin James will perform stand-up at the Embassy in September.
Kevin James will perform stand-up at the Embassy in September.(Wikimedia Commons)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Kevin James fans, get ready to laugh out loud because ‘The King of Queens’ is coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

Embassy Theatre officials made this announcement Monday morning that Actor and Comedian Kevin James will be performing a stand-up routine at the Embassy in part of his ‘The Irregardless Tour’ on Friday, Sept. 29.

According to event organizers, tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

To secure your ticket, visit the Ticketmaster website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Area storm damage

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Residents clean up storm damage on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

News

Play at Carroll High School featuring same-sex relationships canceled, angers students and activists

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
An online petition has gained thousands of signatures after students say leaders with Carroll High School canceled a play after complaints from community members.

News

Play at Carroll High School featuring same-sex relationships canceled, angers students and activists

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Organization shares 2023 Allen County Infant Mortality Report

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Healthier Moms & Babies released the latest infant mortality report Monday morning.

Organization shares 2023 Allen County Infant Mortality Report

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Latest News

Crime

Bunt Drive shooting victim identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
A 60-year-old woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a shooting on Bunt Drive

DeKalb County

DeKalb County home heavily damaged by fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Several area fire departments responded to a report of a house fire in the 5700 block of C.R. 327 in DeKalb County Monday morning.

News

Healthier Moms and Babies to release Infant Mortality Report Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Healthier Moms and Babies will release the latest Infant Mortality Report on Monday.

News

Fort Wayne moms build community through weekly walks

Updated: 12 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

‘Love the body you were given’: Fort Wayne fashion show helps empowers Black girls

Updated: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST
|
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
"Black Girl Magic Fashion Show’ kicked off its first ever event at the Destiny Life Center.