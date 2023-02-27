Kevin James to perform at Embassy Theatre this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Kevin James fans, get ready to laugh out loud because ‘The King of Queens’ is coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

Embassy Theatre officials made this announcement Monday morning that Actor and Comedian Kevin James will be performing a stand-up routine at the Embassy in part of his ‘The Irregardless Tour’ on Friday, Sept. 29.

According to event organizers, tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

To secure your ticket, visit the Ticketmaster website.

