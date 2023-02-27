Healthier Moms and Babies to release Infant Mortality Report Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Healthier Moms and Babies will release the latest Infant Mortality Report on Monday.

They say for every 1,000 babies born in Allen County, 6 infants die before their first birthdays.

The results reveal four key takeaways:

Parents struggle with mental health

Families neglect regular healthcare

Best practices are misunderstood

Families encounter economic struggles

The full report will be available at The Atrium at The Summit Building at 10 a.m.

