Healthier Moms and Babies to release Infant Mortality Report Monday

By Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Healthier Moms and Babies will release the latest Infant Mortality Report on Monday.

They say for every 1,000 babies born in Allen County, 6 infants die before their first birthdays.

The results reveal four key takeaways:

  • Parents struggle with mental health
  • Families neglect regular healthcare
  • Best practices are misunderstood
  • Families encounter economic struggles

The full report will be available at The Atrium at The Summit Building at 10 a.m.

