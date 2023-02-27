Healthier Moms and Babies to release Infant Mortality Report Monday
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Healthier Moms and Babies will release the latest Infant Mortality Report on Monday.
They say for every 1,000 babies born in Allen County, 6 infants die before their first birthdays.
The results reveal four key takeaways:
- Parents struggle with mental health
- Families neglect regular healthcare
- Best practices are misunderstood
- Families encounter economic struggles
The full report will be available at The Atrium at The Summit Building at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.