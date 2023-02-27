DeKalb County home heavily damaged by fire

By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST
DeKalb County, Ind. (WPTA) - A house fire broke out on a rural road south of Garrett Monday morning.

Officials say several fire departments, including the Garrett, LaOtto, Auburn, and Huntertown departments responded to a report of a house fire in the 5700 block of C.R. 327 in DeKalb County. They say the fire happened a little before 8:20 a.m.

Fire officials say there was no one in the home at the time of the fire. They say they found heavy fire in one of the rooms in the house.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and the road in that area is currently closed due to tankers in the road.

They say the home was heavily damaged by fire.

