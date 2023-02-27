Bunt Drive shooting victim identified

Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.(Staff)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 60-year-old woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a shooting on Bunt Drive last Wednesday.

Joyce A. Moore, died from a gunshot wound to the head and her manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Moore’s family says they don’t understand why someone would kill her.

Fort Wayne Police (FWPS) were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive around 11:30 a.m. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

FWPD says officers stopped suspect 25-year-old Eric Underwood-McCarrol in the area of Julian Street and Wayne Trace around 9 p.m. that same day. Underwood was then arrested on one count of murder.

Moore is the sixth homicide for Allen County in 2023.

