Afternoon storm causes damage around the area

Caption
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURUBUSCO, Ind./CONVOY, OH (WPTA) - Residents in the surrounding area are cleaning up this evening from this afternoon’s storm.

Pictures from Churubusco show a building with a roof torn away and a section of the roof dangling from a wire.

In Convoy, Ohio, Emergency Manager Rick McCoy is surveying the damage caused by trees that took down wires and damaged homes.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Multiple people’ hurt after early morning car crash
‘Multiple people’ hurt after early morning car crash
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.
Bunt Drive shooting victim identified
Officials say several area fire departments responded to a report of a house fire in the 5700...
DeKalb County home heavily damaged by fire

Latest News

Residents in Convoy, Ohio clean up storm damage on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Area storm damage
Play at Carroll High School featuring same-sex relationships canceled, angers students and...
Play at Carroll High School featuring same-sex relationships canceled, angers students and activists
Play at Carroll High School featuring same-sex relationships canceled, angers students and...
Play at Carroll High School featuring same-sex relationships canceled, angers students and activists
Organization shares 2023 Allen County Infant Mortality Report
Organization shares 2023 Allen County Infant Mortality Report