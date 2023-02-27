Afternoon storm causes damage around the area
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHURUBUSCO, Ind./CONVOY, OH (WPTA) - Residents in the surrounding area are cleaning up this evening from this afternoon’s storm.
Pictures from Churubusco show a building with a roof torn away and a section of the roof dangling from a wire.
In Convoy, Ohio, Emergency Manager Rick McCoy is surveying the damage caused by trees that took down wires and damaged homes.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.