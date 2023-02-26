‘Multiple people’ hurt after early morning car crash

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police say multiple people were hurt after a car crash in Fort Wayne early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Lima Road and Edgewood Avenue around 3 in the morning.

When officers got there, they found two cars -- one was flipped over, police say.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt, but police say the injuries are minor. The intersection was shut down, but has since reopened.

21Alive News has a crew at the scene and we’ll bring you the very latest.

