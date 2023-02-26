‘Love the body you were given’: Fort Wayne fashion show helps empowers Black girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A one-of-a-kind event brought the community together all while celebrating Black History Month.

“Black Girl Magic Fashion Show’ kicked off its first ever event at the Destiny Life Center.

Once the music started models and the audience couldn’t stop showing off their moves.

The “Black Girl Magic Fashion Show” was met with a full house of enthusiastic patrons.

The event gave girls of all ages the chance to show off unique fashion many of which represented historical events and symbols.

Attendees also heard from guest speakers and black business owners in the community.

Organizers say the event is a way to bring families closer together.

“Now a days we really don’t know how hard our girls actually have it,” organizer Pinky Saunders said. “From their hair being different, from how they talk being different, from how they like to talk and dress being different, so I feel like this event is something that can show them they can be who they are, how they are, and we are going to love you just the way you are.”

All the costumes were custom made by Pinky herself.

This is the first year for the event. But organizers say they will be back next year, and it will be bigger, better and bolder.

