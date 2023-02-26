Bridge building competition test engineering skills of area students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As ‘National Engineers’ Week’ is ending, nearly one hundred middle and high school students from across northeast Indiana participated in the bridge builders battle Saturday morning.

The competition took place at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Students designed bridges made out of popsicle sticks.

Organizers say students spend weeks building their eduring bridges.

Their bridges were then tested by engineers to see how much weight the bridges could hold.

Organizers say the event helps introduce students to engineering and foster a love of learning.

This was the 33rd year for the competition.

Organizers say years turnout was the biggest they’ve seen with 100 bridges vying for the top spot.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.