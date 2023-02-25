One dead after downtown fire

A person was found dead after a fire at a downtown business Friday night.
A person was found dead after a fire at a downtown business Friday night.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A person was found dead after a downtown business caught fire Friday night.

The fire broke out on the 300 block of West Superior Street near Promenade Park. The lot is home to a portable toilet supply company.

Firefighters said the flames ignited in a portable toilet outside and spread to the main building. Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the victim, nor did they say where the body was found. Firefighters did confirm the building was empty when the fire broke out.

Police closed the intersection of Ewing Street and West Superior as firefighters worked.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

