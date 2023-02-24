Woman struck by vehicle Thursday night in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the city’s south side.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department said first responders were called to a crash involving a pedestrian that happened around 10 p.m. Thursday near the 7800 block of Decatur Road.

They said a witness reported the woman that was struck by the vehicle was unconscious on the ground, bleeding. First responders confirmed the woman was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

Police also say paramedics pronounced the woman was in critical condition at the scene.

A police statement says the driver that collided with the woman stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Investigators say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Fort Wayne police officials say the incident is still under investigation.

