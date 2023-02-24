Wednesday’s weather still impacting Steuben County area

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Despite Thursday’s boost of warmer weather, the Steuben County area is still dealing with the impacts of the icy weather from Wednesday morning.

As of Friday morning, NIPSCO personnel says a little over 90% of the 10,200 customers impacted by the power outages have been restored. Steuben County REMC officials say about 863 of their customers in the area are still without power.

Officials say they are still assessing damages and working to make any needed repairs.

Those still without power include some schools, which had to cancel classes for today.

NIPSCO officials say they anticipate finishing outage restorations to affected customers by around 5 p.m. central time, Friday, Feb. 24.

