Propane truck rollover causes small evacuation in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Just over a dozen LaGrange County residents were evacuated from their homes Friday morning following a propane truck crash, officials say.

LaGrange County Emergency Management Director Bill Morr says crews were called around 7:50 a.m. about an Amerigas truck that had rolled on its side in the area of 2471 S State Rd 3.

They say due to the possible danger of moving the propane truck, they made the decision to contact all homes within a half-mile radius of the crash and ask them to evacuate the area. Morr says crews used a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office drone to identify the homes within that radius.

Luckily, Morr says crews were then able to roll the truck back over without incident. They say Amerigas officials confirmed that there was no damage to valves and there was no propane leak. Officers then contacted the homeowners who were evacuated to let them know it was safe to return home.

