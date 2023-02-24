New kiosks unveiled for City Utilities bill payments

Both kiosks can be found at Citizens Square, 200 E Berry Street, with one located outside for 24/7 access.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders on Friday unveiled two new self-pay kiosks in downtown Fort Wayne for City Utilities payments.

Both kiosks can be found at Citizens Square, 200 E Berry Street, with one located outside for 24/7 access. The second kiosk is inside the building, open during business hours (Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.). The machines accept cash, check or card, and officials say payments are immediately posted.

Leaders say the kiosks offer easy bill lookup, improved ADA accessibility with a lower trackball and touchscreen, instructions in English and Spanish, reuse of a single check for e-check payments, and 24/7 customer support.

City Utilities leaders say those who wish to pay in person can also make payments at any of the five Walmart stores in Allen County. Anyone can also pay online here or by phone using a credit/debit card or E-Check by calling 427-1234.

