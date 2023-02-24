Man, woman sentenced in 2021 double homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne residents were sentenced Friday for their roles in the 2021 shooting deaths of two women.

33-year-old Marina Zrnic was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and five years on probation after she pleaded guilty to felony attempted robbery. 37-year-old Joshua Dube pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on Friday.

In September of 2021, police arrested Zrnic in the shooting that killed Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, at a home in the 800 block of Third Street on April 20, 2021. Court documents say a witness told police that Joshua Dube was at Dray’s home with a gun, taking her belongings. Documents say Dube then contacted Zrnic and asked her to come confront Dray after she locked herself in a room.

Dube said after that, someone walked in and “just started shooting” Dray and Shroyer. Police later recovered several texts between Zrnic and Dube, including one Zrnic sent to him saying: “He has no phone make sure you shoot anyone that tried to shoot him you hear me.”

Zrnic later gave police Ronald Price’s name; saying she brought him to the home as a “bodyguard” and that he actually shot the women. Price pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and attempted robbery on Feb. 17 and is set to be sentenced on March 10.

