Man arrested on sexual assualt, burglary charges in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WPTA) - A Cecil, Ohio man was arrested early Friday morning after police say they received a call that a man broke into a home and sexually assaulted someone late Thursday night.

According to the officials at the Hicksville Police Department, 31-year-old Jacy A. Barnwell was arrested by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department for a “community control violation,” or probation.

Police say Barnwell entered a home on Perry Street around 11:20 Thursday night and sexually assaulted someone inside. They say he was arrested around 1 a.m. Friday.

They say his probation is out of Defiance County for a previous burglary conviction from 2020.

Barnwell, according to officials, will be charged with two felonies: aggravated burglary and gross sexual imposition.

Hicksville police officials say an investigation is currently open.

