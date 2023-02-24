Headwaters Park Ice Rink ends season Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you haven’t got the chance this season to spend time at the Headwaters Park Outdoor Ice Skating Rink, you have a couple of days left to experience it.

The ice rink, according to officials, will have its last day for the winter 2022-2023 season on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Organizers say the first day of operation for the season was back on Nov. 19, 2022. Officials say this was the 20th season of the event.

Event planners say tickets for anyone ages 13 and under are $4, adult tickets are $6, and skate rentals are $3.

The hours of operation for the rink are noon to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, and noon until 8 p.m. on its final day, Sunday, Feb. 26.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.