Fort Wayne’s 122nd Fighter Wing selected for jet upgrades

By Taylor Williams
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - From 1992 to 2012, the F-16 flew in the skies over Fort Wayne.

Now, more than decade after they were last grounded here, the fighter jets will soon be back.

“The 122nd has been successful here for a long time and we want to maintain that, and this aircraft is a bridge to what’s next,” 122nd Base Commander Col. Joshua Waggoner said.

Currently, the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing is flying A-10s.

Leaders tell us Fort Wayne beat out other bases for the upgrade.

“In order for this squadron to stay relevant, they wanted to ensure that they received the next generation of aircrafts, and they were deemed to be a top contender to receive them because there is such expertise in this group,” Indiana Senator Todd Young said.

With the addition of the aircrafts, officials say the noise surrounding the base will increase.

“Those two might be related, like noise to fun,” Waggoner said. “But yes, it is louder, and we’ve done a thorough environmental assessment. We followed the process for the reception of F-16.”

Over the next 15 months, the base will transition out of the A-10s until all 21 F-16s are on base.

Also happening over the next few years, officials tell 21Alive that extensive construction will take place on the base, although exact details have not been nailed down.

But, they say the change extends the runaway on the future of the 122nd.

“The F-16 isn’t where we are going to stop,” Waggoner said. “We are going to master the F-16, get good at that, and keep building to what’s next to keep fighters in Fort Wayne for as long as we can.”

Once Fort Wayne is done with the A-10s, they will send the older ones to a boneyard in Arizona. Others are headed to other airbases across the country.

The new F-16s will be arriving in October, officials tell us. When the new jets arrive, they say the heritage of the base’s ‘Black Snake’ will continue on with a new snake design on the aircrafts’ nose.

