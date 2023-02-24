Construction on Lafyette, Superior to snarl downtown traffic

Superior and Lafayette lane restrictions Feb 27, 2023.
Superior and Lafayette lane restrictions Feb 27, 2023.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City is giving downtown drivers a heads up about two projects requiring weekslong lane restrictions beginning next week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, crews say they will work to repair a sewer pipe on Lafayette Street. They say the work will require three lanes of Lafayette to be closed during construction. This closure will last for about five weeks.

Work along Superior Street will also be ongoing Monday, restricting traffic for the planned consolidation sewer and stormwater pipe installation leaders say will eventually connect to the deep rock sewer tunnel. Officials say this project will cause lane restrictions through early May.

Beginning at 7:30 am Monday, the following areas will be impacted (map above and attached below):

  • Lafayette between Berry and Main - three lanes will be open as traffic merges down to one lane.
  • Lafayette between Main and Superior - three lanes will be closed and one lane open.
  • Superior between Lafayette and Clinton - one westbound lane open.
  • Superior between Clinton and Barr Street - one eastbound lane open.
  • The intersection at Superior and Barr will remain open.

City Utilities warn drivers should plan for extra travel time or use an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Headwaters Park Ice Rink ends season Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink, according to officials, will have its last day for the winter 2022-2023 season on Sunday, Feb. 26.

News

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosts Disney on Ice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Disney on Ice is back this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Community

City of Fort Wayne announces plan to address homelessness

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Mayor Tom Henry and city leaders gathered Thursday morning to announce the “Everyone Home: Fort Wayne’s Community Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness.”

News

YWCA Northeast Indiana receives $100,000 grant

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST
|
By Jessica Walter
The American Electric Power Foundation has awarded YWCA Northeast Indiana $100,000 for their racial justice work.

Latest News

News

DeKalb County Health Officer says shortage of Adderall has been frustrating

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Frustrating is how Dr. Mark Souder describes the nationwide shortage of Adderall.

Community

PBS NewsHour spotlights Fort Wayne’s public art scene

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
PBS NewsHour recently highlighted Fort Wayne in its new arts and culture series for its focus and investment in public art.

Community

United Way partners with Starbucks for annual community food drive

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
|
By Jessica Walter
United Way of Allen County is working with Starbucks for its 3rd annual Community Food Drive until February 28th.

Community

Parking gates open at Electric Works campus

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Electric Works officials announce parking changes starting Feb. 24.

News

SACS School Board members meet for the first time since racist image went viral

Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Tonight, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Board members met for the first time since a photo of a white student at Homestead High School depicted in blackface went viral on social media.

Community

Groundbreaking held for Pufferbelly Trail extension in Huntertown

Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Allen County officials gathered Tuesday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the latest extension of one of the area’s largest tail systems.