Construction on Lafyette, Superior to snarl downtown traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City is giving downtown drivers a heads up about two projects requiring weekslong lane restrictions beginning next week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, crews say they will work to repair a sewer pipe on Lafayette Street. They say the work will require three lanes of Lafayette to be closed during construction. This closure will last for about five weeks.

Work along Superior Street will also be ongoing Monday, restricting traffic for the planned consolidation sewer and stormwater pipe installation leaders say will eventually connect to the deep rock sewer tunnel. Officials say this project will cause lane restrictions through early May.

Beginning at 7:30 am Monday, the following areas will be impacted (map above and attached below):

Lafayette between Berry and Main - three lanes will be open as traffic merges down to one lane.

Lafayette between Main and Superior - three lanes will be closed and one lane open.

Superior between Lafayette and Clinton - one westbound lane open.

Superior between Clinton and Barr Street - one eastbound lane open.

The intersection at Superior and Barr will remain open.

City Utilities warn drivers should plan for extra travel time or use an alternate route.

