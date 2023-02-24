Austin Hatch returns to Fort Wayne, share his story at WBA Leadership Luncheon

By Zach Groth
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Canterbury graduate Austin Hatch made a long-awaited return to Fort Wayne on Thursday, to serve as the featured speaker at the World Baseball Academy’s ‘Beyond the Game’ Leadership Luncheon.

Hatch shared his remarkable personal story with the award winners in attendance, standout junior student-athletes from Northeast Indiana high schools.

Hatch survived two plane crashes during his childhood, but lost many of his family members through those horrific moments.

He goes into further detail on his story here.

Hatch believes his story can show other people how to overcome adversity in their own lives, and he’s turned public speaking into a full-time profession.

This was the sixth year of the ‘Beyond the Game’ luncheon.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating a shooting at a home near McMillen Park on Feb. 23.
FWPD: Teen killed in shooting near McMillen Park
Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.
FWPD investigating deadly shooting at southeast side apartments
Generic police lights
CORONER: Trier Road hit-and-run victim identified
FILE
Coroner identifies victim in weekend shooting
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues

Latest News

Erika Foy celebrates after an and-one against Lourdes (2/23/23).
Both Indiana Tech teams win, advance to WHAC semifinals
Columbia City's Josh Artnz signs with Trine (2/23/23).
Arntz, Garrett, and Iden sign at Columbia City
A ballon with featuring the Bishop Luers logo.
Bishop Luers hosts big signing day on Thursday
A camera flash illuminates Grace's Frankie Davidson as he dunks the ball against Saint Francis...
Grace men eliminate Saint Francis, Huntington advances in CL tournament