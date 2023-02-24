Austin Hatch returns to Fort Wayne, share his story at WBA Leadership Luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Canterbury graduate Austin Hatch made a long-awaited return to Fort Wayne on Thursday, to serve as the featured speaker at the World Baseball Academy’s ‘Beyond the Game’ Leadership Luncheon.

Hatch shared his remarkable personal story with the award winners in attendance, standout junior student-athletes from Northeast Indiana high schools.

Hatch survived two plane crashes during his childhood, but lost many of his family members through those horrific moments.

He goes into further detail on his story here.

Hatch believes his story can show other people how to overcome adversity in their own lives, and he’s turned public speaking into a full-time profession.

This was the sixth year of the ‘Beyond the Game’ luncheon.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.