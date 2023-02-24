14-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified, coroner says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the teen who was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon near McMillen Park has been identified.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to a home on McMillen Park Drive, off of Hessen Cassel Road, around 4 p.m. Thursday. They say a woman called officers and said someone had possibly been shot in her yard.

Officers say the victim was shot in the area and attempted to run off before falling over in front of the woman’s home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the teen as 14-year-old Myo Min of Fort Wayne. His death was ruled a homicide, marking the 7th in Allen County so far this year.

Police have yet to announce a potential suspect in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

