YWCA Northeast Indiana receives $100,000 grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The American Electric Power Foundation has awarded YWCA Northeast Indiana $100,000 for their racial justice work.

YWCA says they’re dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women.

The grant will be used to add new levels of programming for their racial justice work, as well as hosting more community events and expand a comprehensive training program for organizations and companies.

YWCA Northeast Indiana hosts a series called Diversity Dialogue, where they bring in panelists and guest speakers to bring in a variety of perspectives and topics. They also plan to host the Race Against Racism 5k Walk/Run in April.

For a full list of their upcoming programs, visit their website here.

