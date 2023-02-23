YWCA Northeast Indiana receives $100,000 grant

YWCA Northeast Indiana receives $100,000 grant
YWCA Northeast Indiana receives $100,000 grant
By Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The American Electric Power Foundation has awarded YWCA Northeast Indiana $100,000 for their racial justice work.

YWCA says they’re dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women.

The grant will be used to add new levels of programming for their racial justice work, as well as hosting more community events and expand a comprehensive training program for organizations and companies.

YWCA Northeast Indiana hosts a series called Diversity Dialogue, where they bring in panelists and guest speakers to bring in a variety of perspectives and topics. They also plan to host the Race Against Racism 5k Walk/Run in April.

For a full list of their upcoming programs, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
CORONER: Trier Road hit-and-run victim identified
Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.
FWPD investigating deadly shooting at southeast side apartments
FILE
Coroner identifies victim in weekend shooting
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Tina Evans says her mother’s casket was never properly wrapped and has been leaking, something...
Woman claims mother’s remains leaked out of casket in mausoleum

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration first declared an Adderall shortage last October and some...
DeKalb County Health Officer says shortage of Adderall has been frustrating
Adderall shortage continues to affect local health official
FWPD investigating deadly shooting at southeast side apartments
FWPD investigating deadly shooting at southeast side apartments
BE THE LIGHT: City Life Center hosts night of unity honoring homicide victims
BE THE LIGHT: City Life Center hosts night of unity honoring homicide victims