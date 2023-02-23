Steuben County under local Travel Advisory, crews working to restore power

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the county is under a local “yellow”...
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the county is under a local “yellow” Travel Advisory.(Indiana Department of Homeland Security)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the county is under a local “yellow” Travel Advisory.

After Wednesday’s ice and heavy rains that affected the area, thousands have reported they lost power. As of about 10 a.m. Thursday, Steuben County EMS Director Lee Greenamayer said that NIPSCO reported close to 5,500 outages, while AEP reported about 2,200 outages.

The sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post the advisory comes after reports of numerous downed trees and power lines across Steuben County.

Though a “yellow” Travel Advisory is the lowest level of advisories, officials say there may still be areas that are restricted due to hazardous conditions.

According to Angola Mayor Richard Hickman’s Facebook post, AEP, NIPSCO, and REMC were out during the early morning hours trying to restore power as numerous outage reports continued to be called in.

