No injuries reported in Paul Harding Junior High School fire

Area fire departments are responding to a fire at Paul Harding Junior High School Thursday...
Area fire departments are responding to a fire at Paul Harding Junior High School Thursday afternoon.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Area fire departments are responding to a fire at Paul Harding Junior High School Thursday afternoon.

Reports of a fire in the East Allen County Schools (EACS) high school, located off of Wayne Trace, came in around noon. The Poe Fire Department, Southwest Fire Department, and New Haven Fire Department are currently on scene.

EACS leaders tell 21Alive the fire is contained and all students have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

School officials originally said the students would be taken to Prince Chapman Academy, however, they now say Paul Harding has been deemed safe enough for students to be taken to the school gym.

21Alive has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
CORONER: Trier Road hit-and-run victim identified
Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.
FWPD investigating deadly shooting at southeast side apartments
FILE
Coroner identifies victim in weekend shooting
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Latest News

A protester holds up a sign outside of the House chamber as the House education committee...
Indiana House advances bill that could out trans students
The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services has received more than $4...
City of Fort Wayne announces plan to address homelessness
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the county is under a local “yellow”...
Steuben County under local Travel Advisory, crews working to restore power
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast