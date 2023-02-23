I&M gives safety advice, update on power outages

Officials says over 10,000 I&M customers are experiencing power outages between Indiana and...
Officials says over 10,000 I&M customers are experiencing power outages between Indiana and Michigan due to the wintry weather in that area on Wednesday.(Viewer Photo)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power has released an update following Wednesday’s freezing rain that left thousands across southwestern Michigan and northern/northeastern Indiana without power.

SEE RELATED: Morning spotty wintry mix, then rain

Officials say over 10,000 I&M customers are experiencing power outages between Indiana and Michigan after the wintry weather that affected those areas on Wednesday.

Crews say if weather conditions are safe, they will begin to assess if there is any damage before working to restore power to affected customers.

I&M officials say they have about 1,500 personnel across Michiana prepared to respond to outages.

In the event of power outages, I&M wants to remind their customer of essential tips to stay safe during an outage.

  • Downed power lines. Stay away from downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report on our app or website, or call 911.
  • Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting with a fence out of the line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.
  • Vehicle accidents are often a cause of power outages, especially with ice-covered roads. Avoid driving until road conditions are favorable.
  • Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please be cautious and mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
  • We urge the general public not to approach our crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.

For more safety tips visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/safety/storms/.

Click here to view the I&M outage map.

