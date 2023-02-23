GM Fort Wayne Assembly to pause production in late March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with General Motors say the Fort Wayne Assembly plant is idling production for two weeks starting in late March.

Officials say the Fort Wayne plant will shut down for two weeks starting March 27. They say the pause was enacted in an effort to maintain inventory levels with their dealerships.

GM Communications Director Dan Flores tells 21Alive that GM’s production has been up over the past month and demand remains “fairly consistent”, creating an increase in inventory.

RELATED: GM working with Ivy Tech to help meet demand for skilled workers

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.