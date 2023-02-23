GM Fort Wayne Assembly to pause production in late March

General Motors says the Fort Wayne Assembly plant is idling production for two weeks starting...
General Motors says the Fort Wayne Assembly plant is idling production for two weeks starting in late March.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with General Motors say the Fort Wayne Assembly plant is idling production for two weeks starting in late March.

Officials say the Fort Wayne plant will shut down for two weeks starting March 27. They say the pause was enacted in an effort to maintain inventory levels with their dealerships.

GM Communications Director Dan Flores tells 21Alive that GM’s production has been up over the past month and demand remains “fairly consistent”, creating an increase in inventory.

RELATED: GM working with Ivy Tech to help meet demand for skilled workers

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.
FWPD investigating deadly shooting at southeast side apartments
Generic police lights
CORONER: Trier Road hit-and-run victim identified
FILE
Coroner identifies victim in weekend shooting
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Latest News

FWPD investigating a shooting at a home near McMillen Park on Feb. 23.
FWPD: Teen killed in shooting near McMillen Park
Koda R. Fox (2010-2023)
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary mourns loss of Red Fox
Emily Tudor
Fort Wayne woman sentenced in 2021 child neglect death
A protester holds up a sign outside of the House chamber as the House education committee...
Indiana House advances bill that could out trans students