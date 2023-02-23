FWPD: Teen killed in shooting near McMillen Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting outside of a home near McMillen Park Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home on McMillen Park Drive, off of Hessen Cassel Road, around 4 p.m. They say a woman called officers and said someone had possibly been shot in her yard.

Officers say the victim, who is a teenager, was shot in the area and attempted to run off before falling over in front of the woman’s home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose any information yet on a possible suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

