FWPD: Teen killed in shooting near McMillen Park

FWPD investigating a shooting at a home near McMillen Park on Feb. 23.
FWPD investigating a shooting at a home near McMillen Park on Feb. 23.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting outside of a home near McMillen Park Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home on McMillen Park Drive, off of Hessen Cassel Road, around 4 p.m. They say a woman called officers and said someone had possibly been shot in her yard.

Officers say the victim, who is a teenager, was shot in the area and attempted to run off before falling over in front of the woman’s home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose any information yet on a possible suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6000 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting on Feb. 22.
FWPD investigating deadly shooting at southeast side apartments
Generic police lights
CORONER: Trier Road hit-and-run victim identified
FILE
Coroner identifies victim in weekend shooting
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Neighbors move into Riverfront at Promenade Park Apartments as downtown development continues
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Latest News

General Motors says the Fort Wayne Assembly plant is idling production for two weeks starting...
GM Fort Wayne Assembly to pause production in late March
Koda R. Fox (2010-2023)
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary mourns loss of Red Fox
Emily Tudor
Fort Wayne woman sentenced in 2021 child neglect death
A protester holds up a sign outside of the House chamber as the House education committee...
Indiana House advances bill that could out trans students