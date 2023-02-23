FWPD arrests man in deadly apartment shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Thursday morning that they have arrested a 25-year-old man in the deadly shooting Wednesday morning at an area apartment complex.

Police were called to the The Meridian apartment complex, off of East Paulding Road, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting. Once there, officers found a woman inside one of the apartments with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. FWPD said they were later told the woman opened the door for a man who then shot her.

Then, FWPD says officers stopped suspect 25-year-old Eric Underwood-McCarrol in the area of Julian Street and Wayne Trace around 9 p.m. that same day. Underwood was then arrested on one count of murder.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.