DeKalb County Health Officer says shortage of Adderall has been frustrating

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Frustrating is how Dr. Mark Souder describes the nationwide shortage of Adderall.

Souder is the DeKalb County Health Officer. He’s been dealing with the shortage for six months now, since the FDA officially declared a shortage of the drug back in October.

“The patient I just came from has not been able to get Adderall at her pharmacy for two months,” Souder said. “She can’t get her tasks done at home, her motivation is lower, she feels a lot more tired and much more fidgety, restless and uncomfortable.”

Souder says the reason for the shortage is due to a manufacturing issue. He says, although there are alternatives to Adderall, some patients can’t afford them.

“There are like 10 or 12 other specialty drugs,” Souder said. “Unfortunately, they’re not generic, and Adderall is. So, they can’t afford them.”

Souder says the drug is necessary for kids who have ADD or ADHD. He explains it helps them stay out of trouble and keep them focused in school.

“Kids, for example, there are instances of juveniles and teens, instances of failing in school, dropping out,” Souder said. “Car accidents are double, arrests are higher. Illicit drug use is actually double or triple for kids that don’t have proper treatment for ADD.”

Souder isn’t sure when the shortage of Adderall will end.

“I would’ve thought it was going to be coming to its end fairly quickly,” Souder said. “But it’s been dragging on and dragging on and I don’t see an end in sight right now.”

